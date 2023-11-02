New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Quality Council of India (QCI), an autonomous organization of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry hosted the International Convention on Sustainable Trade and Standards (ICSTS) in New Delhi today, said an statement from Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Thrusday.

ICSTS, a two-day event, has been organized by the India National Platform on Private Sustainability Standards and hosted by QCI in collaboration with the United Nations Forum on Sustainability Standards (UNFSS).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 'Don't Know Whether I'll Be in Jail Or...', Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Singrauli (Watch Video).

The event witnessed a bilateral Agreement between QCI and African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) to strengthen trade relations and harmonize standards, enhancing the global trade landscape.

Benchmarking of IndG.AP. by the GLOBAL G.A.P. through the National Technical Working Group (NTWG) mechanism and creation of National Interpretation Guidelines (NIG) also took place at the ICSTS, which is expected to benefit around 12,000 farmers.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Gang-Raped and Blackmailed for Sex, Woman Dies by Suicide in Bikaner; Case Registered.

Continuing with the engagement, India has inked agreements with Brazil, Mexico and now the African Regional Standards Organisation for cooperation on Voluntary Sustainability Standards.

The digitalization initiative of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) initiative would align with its commitment to foster the e-commerce revolution, making trade more accessible and efficient in the digital age, support the IEC / ISO standards about material, product properties, calculation methods, formats of declarations, ensure Confidentiality and trustworthiness, facilitate Peer-to-peer communication decentralized architecture for full data sovereignty of all partners.

ONDC identified QCI to assess Digital Readiness of entities to understand their readiness to seamlessly onboard on the Seller App in the ONDC Network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)