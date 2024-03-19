Patna, Mar 19 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sought "concrete evidence" from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the state police that the question paper of teachers recruitment was "leaked" before the test began.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the BPSC said only after concrete evidence was received and reviewed, "a decision on the tests held on March 15 this year will be taken by the commission".

"The EOU's report pertaining to the alleged paper leak of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 submitted to the BPSC, did not have concrete evidence to prove that the question paper was allegedly leaked even before the commencement of the exam", the statement said.

In connection with the alleged leak of the TRE-3 question paper, a special team was formed by the EOU which raided several places in Hazaribagh on March 15, the commission said. "The first information regarding the question paper leak was provided to the commission by the EOU at around 2.30 pm on March 15. Before that, the first shift examination had ended at 12 pm and the second shift examination had started at 2.30 pm", said the BPSC.

The case of alleged question paper leak is under investigation by the EOU. "The commission has sought concrete evidence regarding the leak of question paper and answers from the EOU. After receiving concrete evidence and desired information, a decision will be taken by the commission regarding the examination held on March 15", it said.

Reacting to BPSC's statement, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) of the EOU (Bihar Police), told PTI, "We registered an FIR and arrested 266 people in connection with the alleged paper leak case of TRE-3. We conducted an investigation in a very scientific manner and collected evidence pertaining to the case. All evidence was produced before the competent court also. Now, further investigation is on…EOU's investigation is at a very sensitive stage".

The BPSC conducted the TRE-3 on March 15 for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers in offline mode.

