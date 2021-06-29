New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday issued fresh summons to actor-activist Deep Sidhu and other accused in the Republic Day violence case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar directed all the accused to appear before it on July 12 through video conference.

The court issued fresh summons after it was informed that the summons issued earlier were not received by the accused.

On June 19, the judge had taken cognizance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused on June 29.

However, Harjot Singh was the only accused who appeared before the court on Tuesday.

Counsels for the other accused apprised the court that their clients have not been served the summons yet.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, is currently out on bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)