New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The police have busted a racket running a casino from a farmhouse in outer Delhi's Alipur area and arrested 16 people allegedly involved in gambling, officials said on Sunday.

The kingpin of the racket, Harvinder Solanki (45), has been running the casino for the last two years. He has also been organising such illegal gambling in different areas of Delhi-NCR, they said.

Rs 1.67 lakh in cash along with plastic coins, poker tokens and chips of playing denomination approximately Rs 75 lakh were seized, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijender Kumar Yadav said the arrests were made on Saturday after receiving information about the casino being run at Palla-Bakhtawarpur Road in Delhi.

