New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

"Three things that cannot be hidden for long - Sun, Moon, and Truth - Gautam Buddha. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Guru Purnima," the Congress leader wrote on the microblogging site Twitter (translated from Hindi).

Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment. (ANI)

