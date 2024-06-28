New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Welcoming the bail granted to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the JMM leader was arrested out of political malice.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said he talked to Soren on phone and expressed happiness on his release.

"The arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was done out of revenge and political malice," Rahul Gandhi said in the post.

"We welcome the High Court's decision to grant him bail - expressed my happiness by speaking to Soren ji over the phone," he said.

"Those who move with the spirit of protecting the Constitution, truth itself protects them," he added.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader in a money laundering case linked to land scam.

The high court had on June 13 reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.

