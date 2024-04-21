New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was scheduled to campaign in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA Bloc's 'Ulgulan Rally' is being held on Sunday has fallen ill suddenly and ubnable to leave New Delhi at present, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted today on X.

"Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign in Satna and Ranchi today, where the INDIA rally is being held. But he has suddenly fallen ill and cannot leave New Delhi at the moment. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji will join the Ranchi rally after addressing the public meeting in Satna," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Meanwhile, general secretary of the Wayanad District Congress Committee, PM Sudhakaran, resigned from the party and joined the BJP today.

Sudhakaran, who joined the BJP at the election Committee office in Kalpetta in Kerala said that Rahul Gandhi who is the MP from Wayanad is not even accessible for him and asked as how can such a politician be accessible for the common man.

Addressing a function at the committee office, Sudhakaran said, "I am joining the BJP as iam an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his politics of development. BJP is a party that has more relevance in today's society. For the development projects of PM Modi to be implemented, K Surendran should be elected as the MP from Wayanad and I will strive towards that. If the people of Wayanad elect state president of BJP, K Surendran, the people of Wayanad are going to benefit out of it".

The grand Oppostion rally in Ranchi today is being held amidst the Lok Sabha polls is themed around the arrest of the ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and AAP's Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, two of the key faces of the INDIA bloc. Both Hemant Soren and Kejriwal are in judicial custody.

Earlier, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said today that it's the beginning of the fight against the fascist forces.

"It will be the fourth rally (of alliance) after Mumbai, Patna, and Delhi. It's not just about the trumpeting but the beginning of the fight against the fascist forces. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and other leaders will join the rally. PM Modi has been the PM since 2014, he has made many promises to the people of the country, and this is the time for him to present the report card and vision for the coming days," Hussain said.

Posters of INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren were seen put up in Ranchi ahead of the mega rally scheduled at Prabhat Tara Ground.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the rally.

Apart from SP chief, other INDIA bloc leaders will also participate in today's rally. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Sanjay Singh will join the "Nyay Ulgulan Rally." (ANI)

