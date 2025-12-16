Mathura, December 16: Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during early hours of Tuesday in Mathura. Casualties feared. Further details are awaited. Ghaziabad Road Accident: 1 Killed After Car Crashes Through Railing, Falls off Flyover in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

It's worth mentioning that yesterday, several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply. Baby Rani Maurya Car Accident: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister's Vehicle Hit by Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad, BJP Leader Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video).

Several Buses Catch Fire on Delhi-Agra Expressway in UP's Mathura

#WATCH | Mathura, UP | Several buses catch fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway. Casualties feared. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9J3LVyeR3P — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public. A local resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads.

