New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Indian Railways is revamping track maintenance with modern technology and standardised components.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan on Monday, key reform decisions were directed to overhaul current methods of track laying, assembly, and health monitoring.

Also Read | NIOS Exam Date 2026 To Be Released Soon at nios.ac.in; Here's How To Download Date Sheet.

The reform measures included AI-based track monitoring, prioritising track maintenance and safety, sufficient blocks for better asset maintenance and Indigenous fasteners to boost track performance.

AI-based Track Monitoring: A smartphone-enabled, AI-based application is being developed for turnout readings and real-time track health monitoring.

Also Read | How To Download Aadhaar Card via Whatsapp; Check Step-by-Step Guide.

Safety Prioritised: Timetables must not be compressed to gain operational speed at the cost of safety; track safety and maintenance remain the highest priority

Sufficient Maintenance Blocks: Sufficient blocks to ensure better maintenance of assets and improve operational performance.

Bharat Fasteners: Use of indigenous fasteners to boost track performance and promote self-reliance.

The Union Minister urged the Railway Board and senior officials that maintenance must receive the time and attention it deserves.

Previous reforms have included Reforms for Better On-Board Services, expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals with better facilities to meet freight targets, the RailTech Policy and Portal, and digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (e-RCT) for faster, paperless claims disposal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)