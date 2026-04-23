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Agency News Agency News India News | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Running of Additional Trains During Summer Season Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of Summer Special trains in a meeting with officials in New Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of Summer Special trains in a meeting with officials in New Delhi on Thursday.

Indian Railways is easing passenger flow and improving travel convenience through large-scale deployment of special trains across high-demand routes and corridors.

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During the peak summer travel period (15 April-15 July 2026), the Railways is planning to operate 18,262 summer special train trips to enhance connectivity and ease congestion.

To date, 11,878 trains have been notified, and the remaining trains are also being notified for the benefit of passengers. This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimised scheduling, and continuous monitoring.

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All efforts are being taken to ensure smooth movement of passengers at station regions like New Delhi, Mumbai (including LTT, CSMT, Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Ahmedabad, Bangalore, etc.

As part of these efforts, Western Railway's proactive measures at Udhna station through real-time crowd management, enhanced on-ground support, and efficient train operations reflect how zonal-level initiatives are effectively complementing the national effort to deliver a safe, convenient and hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

Special attention was given to passengers travelling to their hometowns, with improved on-ground arrangements to facilitate a smooth boarding process.

In line with these efforts, improved and well-organised arrangements were implemented at the station to facilitate passengers travelling to their hometowns.

In Train No. 19045 Udhna-Thave Tapti Ganga Express, RPF personnel assisted passengers in boarding in a safe and orderly manner, with the entire boarding and seating process managed systematically to maintain crowd control and ensure a smooth travel experience.

Indian Railways remains committed to ensuring seamless passenger mobility during peak travel periods through proactive planning and responsive operations.

These efforts highlight the effectiveness of targeted interventions in improving service delivery and ensuring smooth, safe, and hassle-free journeys during the summer rush. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)