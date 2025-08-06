The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state in the next 3 to 4 hours. Intense to very intense rainfall is likely in isolated areas of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts. Meanwhile, light to moderate showers are expected in many areas of Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu. Residents are advised to stay alert, especially in hilly areas vulnerable to landslides and flash floods. Weather Forecast Today, August 06: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

Himachal Pradesh | During the next 3 to 4 hours, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall are very likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi. Light… pic.twitter.com/JzhHhKnKfq — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

