Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two revenue officials while they were taking bribe in separate cases in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jalore districts.

Ravi Meena, a revenue official at Goner in Sanganer tehsil here, had demanded the bribe from Man Singh Meena for demarcation of his land, an official said.

He had already taken Rs 1 lakh and was demanding additional Rs 20,000.

"After verification of the complaint, a team led by Deputy SP Chitragupt Mahawar was formed. Today, the accused called the complainant at his residence in Malviya Nagar with the amount and was trapped," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nain said.

The bribe amount was recovered and the accused arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

In another incident, Anita Jat, who is posted at Ahore in Jalore, was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000. She had demanded a bribe of Rs 8,500 from the complainant for a mutation work. Jat took Rs 3,500 in advance and was arrested while taking the remaining amount, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Annaraj Singh said.

"She has been arrested and will be produced in a court tomorrow," he said.

