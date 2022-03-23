Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) In a first, the Rajasthan government has started a special helpline service to provide mental and emotional counseling to Indian students returning from Ukraine and other war-torn countries.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the 'Mansamvad' toll-free helpline will prove to be very effective in the development of the emotional and mental health of these students.

"Most of the Indian students studying there (Ukraine) are returning home due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. These students have seen the war very closely and it has had an adverse effect on their mind. To save them from any more trouble, the state government has started 'Mansamvad' toll free helpline service," he said in a statement.

Elaborating further, Meena said subject experts will provide counseling and other information on mental and emotional issues, to the callers.

The helpline service will operate from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days.

He added that under the District Mental Health programme run in district hospitals, free medical treatment and counseling is being provided by doctors for mental healthcare.

