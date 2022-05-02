Pune, May 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said the Aurangabad police commissioner was studying the speech given by MNS chief Raj Thackeray there a day earlier, focusing largely on the loudspeaker issue, and the next strategy will be decided after obtaining a legal opinion.

He also said there was no reason to assume the state government would get scared of somebody's ultimatum.

At Sunday's rally in Aurangabad in the state's Marathwada region, Raj Thackeray had said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, and threatened to drown out 'azaan' (Islamic prayer call) with the Hanuman Chalisa if they were not taken down.

The MNS leader had said during his speech that the the Muslim community would see the "power of Maharashtra" if they did not understand the request on loudspeakers "nicely".

"I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques," Thackeray had said.

Speaking to reporters in Pune district, Walse Patil said, "The Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad, is studying (the speech made by Thackeray) and will take a legal opinion and decide the next strategy."

The home minister asserted the rule of law will prevail in the state.

"The state runs in accordance with the law and everything will take place as per the law. So, there is no reason to assume that if some ultimatum is given, the state government will get scared," he maintained.

The minister also slammed Thackeray for targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and calling the former Union minister an "atheist".

"Being astik or nastik is a personal choice. The people of Maharashtra know the good work Pawar saheb has done for society, religion, social justice," said Walse Patil, an NCP leader.

