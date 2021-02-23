Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman from Rajasthan who escaped the clutches of her abductors managed to approach the railway police in Kalyan in Thane district and get reunited with her family, an official said on Tuesday.

Abeda Rais Khan arrived at Kalyan railway police station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and told personnel there she had been kidnapped for ransom from Udaipur in the north-western state by some persons and that she had managed to flee, said Senior Inspector Walmik Shardul.

"Using the details provided by her, we contacted Udaipur's Hathipole police station and found that a kidnapping for ransom case under section 364A of IPC had been lodged there. She was handed over to Rajasthan police, which had come here along with her relatives, on Monday," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)