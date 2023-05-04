Dudu (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): Eight people including three children were killed after a tanker truck overturned on a car on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Ramnagar area of the Dudu district at around 12.30 pm.

Also Read | Imran Khan Divorced Reham Khan Via Email at Bushra Bibi’s Behest, Claims Former Pakistan PM’s Ex-Aide Awn Chaudhry.

According to the police, the accident happened after a tyre of the truck burst due to which it overturned on the car moving beside it. Seven people died on the spot and one person later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

Superintendent of Police Jaipur (Rural) said that a total of nine passengers were travelling in the car at the time of the accident and out of them only a child survived the mishap.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: KSEAB Class 10th Result Likely Next Week on karresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

The car, the police officer said was headed to Ajmer from Fagi.

Meanwhile, six people were killed when a Tamil Nadu State Roadways Bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram today.

Police said that the accident took place on the East Coast Road in Manamai village near Mamallapuram this afternoon.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was en route to Puducherry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)