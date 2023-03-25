Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], March 25 (ANI): A case of missile misfire was reported when an Army unit was carrying out field firing practice at Pokharan ranges in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

According to Indian Army officials, the missile detonated in flight but the debris fell into the adjoining fields.

Army said there was no loss of life or property. An investigation into the matter was initiated.

"No damage rendered to any personnel and property. The issue is being investigated," said Indian Army officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

