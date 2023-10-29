Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Azad Samaj Party Chief Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' here on Sunday participated in its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's foundation day event.

Addressing the gathering at Jaipur's Vidyadhar stadium, Azad boasted his alliance with Hanuman Beniwal-led RLP and said only Beniwal and him are fighting for the people.

"Earlier it was the time of kings and princely states, but now there is democracy. Everyone has freedom, everyone has the right to vote," Azad, also the Bhim Army chief, said.

"Papers are leaked inside the buses (during Congress rule in Rajasthan). The BJP is completely involved in corruption. Now Janta needs freedom from them. Only Hanuman Beniwal and Bhim Army are seen fighting," he said.

"Your demands will be fulfilled within 6 months if we come to power," Azad said.

Launching an attack on the opposition, Azad said that after RLP and ASP made an alliance, parties changed their list of candidates.

The Rajasthan politics took a fresh turn of events on Thursday when RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal announced an alliance with Azad Samaj Party.

The Hanuman Beniwal led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday released its first list of 10 candidates.

The current MP and party supremo, Hanuman Beniwal, will contest from the Khinvsar assembly constituency. Hanuman Beniwal, a former BJP leader, is an MP from the Nagaur constituency.

The polls for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

