Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], August 24 (ANI): A big portion of land collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Sunday.

Continuous rainfall for the past 24 hours has wreaked havoc in Dausa district, causing widespread waterlogging and severe disruptions to daily life. Low-lying areas of the city are inundated, turning roads into rivers, severely impacting residents.

The service lane along Jaipur Road is completely submerged, with water levels reaching up to two feet in some areas. This has cut off connectivity for over half a dozen colonies, disrupting movement and isolating communities. Several homes and government offices have also been flooded due to the incessant downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, warning of worsening conditions. The Lalsot bypass culvert is waterlogged, with cracks appearing on the road, further complicating travel.

Poor drainage maintenance, particularly along the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)-constructed drains, has exacerbated the situation, despite repeated complaints to the administration.

A day earlier, the wall of Rambagh, located in front of the Jwala Mata Temple and used to access the Amer Fort complex, collapsed due to heavy rains. Officials subsequently suspended the elephant ride due to security concerns.

Amer Palace Superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak stated that heavy rains in Amer today caused the wall of Rambagh, located in front of the Jwala Mata Temple, to collapse. He said keeping in mind the well-being of elephants and tourists, the elephant ride in Amer Palace has been closed till further orders.

Amer Palace duty guard Javed Khan said the wall collapsed at around 1.30 pm while it was raining."It had been raining in Amer since morning... I was informed to reach here and evacuate the public, if any... There have been no injuries. A bike belonging to one of our staff members was covered in debris, which was removed by the civil defence. The wall that has collapsed is the way to go to Amer Fort. It is also used to go to Rambag," he said. (ANI)

