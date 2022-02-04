Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Thursday pledged that he will not wear a 'mala' (garland), 'safa' (headgear) and will skip dinner until his party comes to power in the state in 2023 Assembly elections.

"I have taken a resolution that until we uproot Congress party in Rajasthan in 2023 and form BJP government (in 2023 Rajasthan polls) with an absolute majority, I will not wear 'mala' and 'safa' and not have dinner," said Poonia in Aligarh, while addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Rajkumar Sahayak.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in 2023.

In the 2018 Assembly election in Rajasthan, Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the demise of one of the candidates. (ANI)

