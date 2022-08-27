Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to form an audit authority that will assess the performance of government departments and agencies implementing welfare schemes.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the Rajasthan Handicrafts Policy-2022 besides the new rules for appointment of dependents of martyrs.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Metamemphatamine Drug Given to TikTok Star Recovered From Washroom of Curlies Restaurant, Say Goa Police.

According to a release, the Cabinet approved the formation of the Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority to ensure transparency, public participation and quality services.

"The performance of government departments and agencies implementing schemes/programmes will be assessed. Benefits of schemes will reach beneficiaries more easily, conveniently and in a time-bound manner," the release said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody’s Tenure Extended Till December 2024.

Doctors, engineers, architects, economists, professors, information technology specialists and other experts will be part of the authority.

The new handicrafts policy will help uplift the condition of artisans, the release said.

"By empowering them, participation in the development of the state will be ensured and new employment opportunities will increase," the release said.

The policy aims at brand building, assistance for e-marketing, social security, loan facility, scholarship, assistance for participation in fairs and the expansion of infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved running the Palace on Wheels train under the operation and maintenance model to provide more facilities to tourists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)