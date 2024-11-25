Udaipur's iconic City Palace and the revered Eklingji Temple were temporarily closed to the public following a family dispute involving Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the Mewar royal family. Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, who is known for his involvement in various social and cultural activities, has reportedly been at the centre of the disagreement. While details of the dispute remain unclear, few sources suggest it involves matters of family succession and the control of heritage properties. World’s Best Cities: Udaipur Ranks 3rd for Second Successive Year, 5 Things Which Make The Lake City Deserve the Title.

City Palace and Eklingji Temple Closed Amid Family Dispute

