Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], April 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday reaffirmed the state government's significant measures aimed at alleviating the plight of farmers in the state including the Yamuna water scheme, subsidies on cooking gas cylinders and enhanced water management for agricultural purposes.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addressed a public meeting in Laxmangarh, Sikar, in support of BJP candidate Swami Sumedhanand for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Mumbai Child Adoption Fraud: Man Dupes Childless Nurse of Rs 9 Lakh Under Pretext of Helping Her Adopt Baby, Arrested.

Addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Sikar, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma empathised with the struggles faced by farmers, acknowledging their pivotal role in nurturing the land and supporting their families.

Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Modi's understanding of farmers' challenges and emphasized the integral role they play in both agricultural production and national security, with many farming families also contributing members to the armed forces.

Also Read | Nepali Tourist Harassed in Assam: Nepal Woman Allegedly Assaulted for 'Dressing Like a Boy' by Group Including Reporter in Mariani, Claims Mockery by Police; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

"I know what a farmer's problem is. Here the farmer works in his fields and his son works in the army to protect the border. PM Modi also identifies the problems of farmers," he said.

"How does a farmer father care for his children, provide coaching, provide a room and bear all the expenses? The son, in turn, assures of passing the examination, however, the paper gets leaked. We understand what pain it is. But now our government has started exposing those who leaked the papers," he added.

Sharma further added that SIT was formed regarding the paper leak. "Earlier, miscreants used to come and commit crimes but now there is a rule of law," he added.

The Rajasthan CM further mentioned the measures to improve the livelihood of farmers.

"Through the Efficient Rural Connectivity Project (ERCP), over 13 districts will receive improved access to water resources. Additionally, initiatives such as the Yamuna Water Scheme in regions like Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu are underway, promising enhanced water management for agricultural purposes," Sarma said.

Highlighting the government's commitment to farmers, Sharma announced several welfare measures, including the Ujwal gas cylinder, the farmer's honour fund being increased by Rs 2000, an increase in MSP by rupees 125 and a reduction in the cost of petrol and diesel.

Sharma criticized the previous Congress government for alleged corruption and deception. He recounted his efforts to negotiate water agreements with officials from neighbouring states, ensuring the interests of Haryana's farmers are protected.

"Congress is the mother of loot and lies. I went to Delhi and held a meeting with officials and the Yamuna water agreement was signed with Haryana. We have fulfilled our promise to you and will do so in future too," Sarma said.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. Counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)