Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the winter shelter homes set up near Gandhinagar Railway Station here on Thursday night to take stock of the arrangements.

His visits come as the winter becomes harsher with Jaipur recording 11 degrees Celsius on the night.

The Chief Minister was seen interacting with the homeless people and distributing blankets to them.

Bhajanlal Sharma said that "good arrangements" are made in the night shelter homes.

"No one should face any problem, I have mentioned this to all of you. Also through 'Chief Minister Sadbhavna Kendra' all our people are helping. Our municipality has built night shelter homes and they have made very good arrangements. No one must face any problem," Sharma told reporters after taking stock of the arrangements in the night shelters.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of fog has enveloped the national capital as well as swept through several major cities across the nation as the cold winter weather continues to prevail with the start of the New Year 2025.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility at airports in Delhi on Thursday was recorded at zero meters. Similar conditions were reported in Gwalior, Agra, Amritsar, and Pathankot, as a dense layer of fog continued to impact major regions across the country.

The IMD also reported the presence of fog and low clouds over northwest, central, east, and northeast India with patches of it over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

In Delhi, the IMD forecasted a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature rising to 17 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Additionally, the air quality index recorded in the national capital at 8 am today was 278, categorised as 'poor,' according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

The winter chill continues to grip North India, as temperatures continue to drop following the New Year, affecting several states.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. (ANI)

