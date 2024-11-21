Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at the Chief Minister's Office in Jaipur.

The meeting was held in connection with the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December.

During the meeting, CM Sharma and Ambassador Svane held detailed discussions on various investment opportunities in Rajasthan and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

"Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of Denmark, Freddy Svane, in connection with the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur in the month of December. On this occasion, detailed discussions were held with him regarding various investment opportunities in Rajasthan and strengthening bilateral trade relations," Rajasthan CM said on X.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is being organised on December 9, 10 and 11in the state capital, Jaipur. The 3-day Summit will string together state's opportunity showcase, strategic thematic sessions, country sessions, one-on-one business meetings and much more.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP national president JP Nadda also met Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation between India and Denmark, especially in the healthcare sector.

"Met with Freddy Svane, the Ambassador of Denmark to India, today. During our insightful discussion, we reaffirmed the strong and friendly relations between our two nations and expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration in the healthcare sector. We agreed to further strengthen this partnership, particularly in areas such as the recruitment of healthcare professionals, including nurses, as well as in digital health, mental health, and the pharmaceuticals sector. Looking forward to advancing this partnership for the betterment of both nations," JP Nadda said on X. (ANI)

