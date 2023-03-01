Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) The Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the increase in LGP cylinder prices, accusing the government of working against the interest of the common man ever since it came to power.

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder - the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

“The increase in LPG gas cylinders is another blow to the common people who are already suffering due to high inflation in Modi's rule,” PCC spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

“Inflation is skyrocketing under the Modi rule and people are suffering. By increasing the rate of LPG cylinders, the government has once again proved that it has nothing to do with the interest of the common man,” he charged.

Chaturvedi said the state government had announced in the budget that it would provide cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 to the poor in order to minimise the impact of inflation, while contrary to this, the Centre is putting "more financial burden" on people.

