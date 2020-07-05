Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to cancel all examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities, colleges and technical educational institutions in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night.

Also Read | Fact Check: Viral Social Media Posts Claiming Cycle Girl Jyoti Paswan Raped And Murdered in Bihar's Darbhanga by Ex-Army Man is Fake.

Students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, they said.

A decision on determination of the students' marks will be taken after a study of the guidelines to be issued by the Union HRD Ministry in the next few days, Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg said.

Also Read | #NoMoreWaitUGC Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter, Students Eagerly Wait for UGC Guidelines as Uncertainty Looms Over University Exams.

Students' representatives from various universities on Sunday met the chief minister at his residence to express gratitude for the decision.

The chief minister called upon the students to participate in the awareness campaign being run by the state government to prevent the coronavirus infection.

He said the role and contribution of students was also important in the efforts to save people from the crisis of the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)