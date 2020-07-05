Many states boards and universities have either cancelled or postponed conducting their annual exams. Others are waiting for UGC to release the revised guidelines. This gave rise to ‘When will UGC issue new guidelines,’ on social media as students yearn for clarity on their examinations. The uncertainty is looming whether the University Grants Commission (UGC) will continue holding the exams as per the earlier decided timeline or not. Now #NoMoreWaitUGC is trending on Twitter. Students are eagerly waiting for the new UGC exam guidelines. As the wait increases, they are using funny memes and jokes, to sum up all the students’ strain RN. In this article, we bring you the best and most hilarious tweets and reactions, while students continue to wait for the UGC guidelines to be released. #ExamsCancelled Funny Memes and Jokes Are Hilarious AF! Students Trend #CAExams After ICAI Cancels CA May 2020 Exams and Merge It With November Attempt.

Over the past few days, students have been demanding to cancel their exams because of the fear of contracting coronavirus, the cases of which is increasing each passing day. Students and their concerned parents have conveyed their strain, explaining as to why this is not the correct or safe time for the students to appear in the examinations. Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET. Again, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has also cancelled the May 2020 CA Exams and merged it with November 2020 attempt. Several state and central board examinations are also cancelled. NEET and JEE Main Exams Postponed Till September, Backbencher Students Celebrate With Funny Memes and Jokes Which Toppers Surely Wouldn't Appreciate.

University students from across the nation have been displaying their unwillingness in appearing in the examinations during the pandemic. Recently, Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had also asked UGC to revisit its guidelines on conducting exams and also the next academic calendar. The commission is yet to release its revised guidelines and students are eagerly waiting for that. The memes and jokes below explain the students’ situation right now.

Check Tweets:

UGC After Seeing #NoMoreWaitUGC Trend on Twitter

Students Waiting in Style!

Hahahaha

Totally!

UGC Just Woke Up?

'Itni Khushi'

At Least!

#nomorewaitugc Students: When will the ugc guidelines be released? Ugc: pic.twitter.com/7LUy50GQBv — Shivani Bhardwaj (@Shivi_1107) July 5, 2020

ROFL

Students- exams honge ya ni koi bta do😥 UGC👇 #NoMoreWaitUGC pic.twitter.com/bBcgDNQrhv — Akash Soni (@Aakaaaassh) July 5, 2020

Oops

#NoMoreWaitUGC They've been typing for 2 weeks now pic.twitter.com/gDnCsfrFxa — SRCC Memes (@srccmemes) July 5, 2020

According to media reports, the new UGC guidelines is expected to be released in the next one to two days. This would end the wait of lakhs of students who are hoping for the guidelines to be in their favour. As of now, there is no official notification from the commission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).