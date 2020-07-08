Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): The School Education Department, Government of Rajasthan, informed that private schools have been directed not to charge fees till schools reopen.

On April 9, the state government had directed private schools not take an advance fee for three months (till June 30), in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools were closed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

