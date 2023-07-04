Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Rajasthan government will establish a state-level cyber security lab in Jaipur, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved A proposal for setting up a lab and purchasing equipment worth Rs 18.40 crore, it said.

With this, the lab will operate at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur. Cyber security will increase in the state and investigation of various types of crimes will be facilitated, the statement said.

In the 2023-24 budget, the chief minister announced the establishment of the Center of Cyber Security, Counter Terrorism and Anti-Insurgency.

