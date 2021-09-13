Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan Information Commission has asked the National Institute of Open Schooling to file a police complaint after it came into notice that answer sheets of 197 elementary education exam candidates have gone missing.

The Commission, hearing an appeal under the Right to Information Act, also directed the NIOS to file a response.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Gangraped By Two Men in Bhagalpur District After Her Husband Refuses To Give Rs 500 ‘Hafta’.

Hearing a case of a candidate from Chittorgarh district, Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth said it was a serious matter that the answer sheets of 197 candidates have gone missing.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Youth Stabbed By Four Men After He Objects To His Sister’s Molestation in Bhopal; Three Accused Arrested.

The NIOS should get an FIR registered with the police, he said,

The candidate had sought a copy of answer sheet under the RTI Act from the NIOS but he did not get it despite repeated follow-ups.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)