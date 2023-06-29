Bharatpur, June 29: Ahead of assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda will be visiting Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Thursday where he will address a public meeting.

According to Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi, " BJP's national president JP Nadda will be on a tour of the Bharatpur district on June 29. He will also inaugurate the party's new office building here and then address a public meeting in the Nadbai assembly constituency." Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Don't Vote for 'Illiterate' and Those With Fake Degrees Next Time, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also reach Rajasthan's Udaipur Dabok Airport at around 11 am on June 30 and address a public meeting at Sawai Sthal Gandhi Ground and then leave for Jaipur at 2:30 pm. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a meeting of BJP workers in Rajasthan's Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

These visits of top BJP leaders are aimed at gaining momentum for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. On the completion of 9 years of the Modi government at the Center, such programs are being organized across the country at the Lok Sabha level, considering assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Address Rally in Ajmer, Offer Prayer at Brahma Temple.

"All prominent leaders associated with the party are now turning towards Rajasthan and accordingly, these programs have been planned," said Joshi. BJP will try to improve its tally in Mewar, Marwar, and Braj regions and the programmes of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda have been organized in these Congress stronghold regions.

