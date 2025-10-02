Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Tika Ram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, stated that Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri played a significant role in delivering independence to the nation. However, those whose ideology was linked to Gandhi's assassination are the same people who carry on in Gandhi's name. He alleged that events like the "Shastra Pooja" (worship of weapons) are being held in universities under government patronage, turning the education system into a political arena.

Jully further highlighted that the NSUI students were assaulted and arrested, and their vehicles were vandalised. Students were detained at various locations. He further asked the police to act within the limits of the Constitution and not as the agents of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

The Leader of the Opposition also threw some serious allegations at Rajasthan's healthcare system. He stated that Rajasthan's medical system, the Chiranjeevi Yojana, and other health schemes, which were once renowned globally, are now on ventilators. He also claimed that expired medicines are being given to the patients, leading to the death of many.

Moreover, he spoke about the deteriorating law and order situation. He highlighted the ongoing and 'common' issues of theft, loot, robbery, and drug abuse, etc., in the state. Jully said that the Chief Minister often leaves for Delhi instead of resolving the issues and running the government.

Reacting to a viral video from Sikar, he said that the way a young man drove over a cow shows the mentality of the people. He also urged such incidents to be adequately addressed and dealt with rather than being neglected. He also alleged that the government has no say in the ministers' decisions, that MLAs are not being heard, and that the complaints of party workers are not being addressed. (ANI)

