Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday met Independent candidate Naresh Meena and others in a jail in Tonk where they are lodged after their arrest over last week's violence in the Samravta village.

Naresh Meena had slapped an SDM on the day of voting in the bypoll to the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency on November 13. He contested the bypoll as an Independent candidate.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025: Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 To Commence From February 15, Check Full Schedule Here.

When the polling ended and the polling party was leaving, Meena and his supporters allegedly tried to stop them. When the police intervened, they allegedly turned violent in which 26 policemen were injured. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including police vehicles, were also torched in the village.

Kirodi Meena went to the jail in Tonk and met Naresh Meena and other accused arrested in connection with the violence.

Also Read | 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' Campaign in Guyana: PM Narendra Modi and Guyana's President Irfaan Ali Plant Saplings To Spread Afforestation Awareness (See Pics).

Later, he told reporters that some of the individuals who are under judicial custody said that police beat them.

He said he will know the side of the police and if the allegations are found true, he will speak to the CM.

The minister later met the villagers in Samravta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)