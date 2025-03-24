Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 24 (PTI) Rajasthan School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar's nephew died in a road accident on Monday after a vehicle hit his bike in Baran district, a police official said.

The accident took place at about 12:30 pm, when Bhanwarlal Dilawar (56), a teacher, was returning home from a school in the nearby village, and his bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the NH-90, leading to his death.

When the police reached the spot, Bhanwarlal had already been taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, Atru Police Station SHO Govind Singh said.

Minister Madan Dilawar cancelled all his appointments to rush to his paternal Charadana village in Baran to attend the funeral.

According to the deceased's brother, Uma Shankar Dilawar, Bhanwarlal had sustained critical head injuries and died on the spot. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

An investigation is underway, the SHO said.

