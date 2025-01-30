Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) The markets and schools remained closed and the highways blocked after people took to the streets on Thursday to protest against dissolution of Neem Ka Thana district.

The locals burnt tyres on the roads in Neem Ka Thana during the protest and raised slogans against the government demanding restoration of the district.

Also Read | Digital Payments Across India Record Double-Digit Jump of 11.1% YoY As on September 2024: RBI.

In view of the situation, additional police forces have been deployed in the area.

The routes of buses going to Jaipur and Delhi have been changed. The traffic has been diverted from the affected routes.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 'Enhanced Education, Jobs for Muslim and Other Minorities' Says Congress MP Imran Masood, Slams AAP for 'Hollow Promises'.

Mobile patrolling teams are continuously patrolling to maintain the law and order. The police and administrative officials are keeping a close watch on the situation, said Additional Superintendent of Police Girdhari Lal Sharma.

Additional police force has been deployed, he added.

The protesters blocked State Highway 13 and 37B passing through Neemkathana city. The traffic is stalled on State Highway 13 at Bhudoli bypass towards Jaipur, Mawanda village towards Jhunjhunu and Jir ki Chowki (from Neemkathana towards Kotputli) on 37B, police said.

The markets in Mawanda, Patan, Chala and Guhala, including Neemkathana city, remained closed.

All private educational institutions, business establishments and mining activities in the city are completely stalled due to the agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)