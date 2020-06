Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) A task force set up by the Rajasthan government has recommended to provide a relief of Rs 700 crore to industries, a press release said on Thursday.

In its interim report, the task force has also recommended the promotion of the textile industry, waiver of electricity tariff and increasing the scope of benefits of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. It has also suggested an exemption in the state GST.

The task force has also proposed to exempt industries like MSMEs from necessary approvals and inspections under various laws of the state in initial years of setting up, according to the release.

