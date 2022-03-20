Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], March 20 (ANI): Two people died and five others were seriously injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday.

According to local police, a Bolero collided with a mini truck near the Karni chemical factory in Bikaner's Palana.

"A Bolero and a mini truck collided head-on resulting in two people's death and leaving five others injured. The injured have been referred for treatment to the PBM Hospital", " said Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh of Deshnok Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Surya Pratap Singh and Mangu Singh.

"Post mortem of the dead bodies will be conducted on the arrival of families," the ASI added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

