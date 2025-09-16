Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations to be organised by the Union government at Parade Grounds on September 17. He will be the Chief Guest at the event.

Earlier, in August this year, in the 125th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that on September 17, Hyderabad Liberation Day will be observed. It is to remember the courage of all those heroes who took part in 'Operation Polo'.

Operation Polo was a military operation in 1948 to annexe the princely state of Hyderabad, led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to integrate it into the Indian Union after the Nizam's resistance to joining India. The five-day campaign, often referred to as the "Police Action," successfully ended the Nizam's rule and secured Hyderabad's territory within India.

In the 125th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi played an audio clip of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In the clip, the Iron Man of India said, "So what you have written in the certificate that whatever I did for the states or whatever our government did for Hyderabad, it was fine, but you know how we handled the Hyderabad case, how difficult it was! We promised all the states, all the princes that we will not take any wrong decision for any prince or king. Everyone will be treated equally; whatever happens to everyone, they will also be treated the same. But to that extent, for them, we made a separate agreement."

Referring to this, the Prime Minister said that September 17 will be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

He added, "This is the same month when we will remember the courage of all those heroes who took part in 'Operation Polo'. You all know that when India got Independence in August 1947, Hyderabad was in a different situation. The atrocities of Nizam and Razakars were increasing day by day. People were slaughtered even for hoisting the tricolour or chanting 'Vande Mataram'. Atrocities were committed against women and the poor." (ANI)

