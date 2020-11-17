New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM).

"Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile," Rajnath tweeted.

Also Read | GoAir Riyadh-Delhi Flight Diverted to Karachi Airport Due to Medical Emergency as Passenger Falls Ill Onboard.

"First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit. Today's test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection," he added.

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System which tracked the target accurately and successfully neutralised the airborne target, the second time in four days.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Wants Periodic Spectrum Auctions, SpaceX Pushes for Satellite Use to Promote Broadband in India.

The flight test, second in the series was conducted today at around 15:42 hours from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The test was carried out once again, against the high-performance Jet Unmanned Aerial Target called Banshee, which simulates an aircraft.

DRDO in a release said that the Radars acquired the target from a long-range and tracked it till the mission computer automatically launched the missile. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)