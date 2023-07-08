New Delhi, July 8 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a two-day visit to Malaysia beginning Monday to explore ways to further consolidate the bilateral defence and strategic partnership.

Besides holding wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan, Singh will call on Prime Minister YB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the visit, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Malaysia is among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India's indigenously-developed Tejas aircraft.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

Singh will pay an official visit to Malaysia on July 10 and 11 with focus on further consolidating bilateral defence cooperation and enhance strategic partnership, the ministry said.

"The defence minister will hold bilateral talks with defence minister of Malaysia Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan, during which both the ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements," it said in a statement.

It said two sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

"India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security," the ministry said.

"Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of enhanced strategic partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015," it said.

