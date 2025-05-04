Rajouri/Jammu, May 4: Two rusted mortar shells were found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

The mortar shells were unearthed when a farmer was ploughing his field with a tractor in Chingus-Kaneti village, the officials said. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Resorts to Unprovoked Firing on LoC for 7th Consecutive Day.

The farmer, Shakeel Ahmed, informed police about the shells, which were safely destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)