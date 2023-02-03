New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday till 2.30 pm following an uproar by the opposition members demanding a discussion on the Adani issue.

Soon after the house met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the 15 adjournment notices filed by members of various opposition parties to discuss the Adani group issue in the wake of allegations made against the conglomerate by a US-based short seller.

The chairman urged members of the Rajya Sabha to maintain order and allow the listed business of the House to be taken up. But unrelenting opposition members raised an uproar over the rejection of their adjournment notices.

Dhankhar told the protesting members that Parliament is the essence and the North Star of democracy. It is a place for discussion and deliberation and not a place of disturbance, he said.

"I have received 15 notices under Rule 267 from different members...I have gone through all the notices. I am unable to accede to them as these are not fulfilling the requirements of rule 267," the chairman said, leading to uproar from opposition members.

He then adjourned the house till 2.30 pm, as opposition members continued to cause uproar.

