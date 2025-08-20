New Delhi, August 20: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025' were referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced them in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Before Lok Sabha was adjourned till 5pm, the Speaker Om Birla objected to behaviour of opposition members. The Speaker said members should not lower dignity of the House.

"People are watching. Opposition members had earlier objected to the introduction of three bills," the speaker further added. The bill was referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Speaker Lok sabha and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by Deputy Chairman. Amit Shah Tables 3 Bills, Including Constitution Amendment Bill, in Lok Sabha To Remove PM and Chief Ministers Held on Serious Charges (Watch Videos).

Earlier in the day, opposition MPs tore and threw the copies of the three Bills towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, which seek to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days. Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. He also proposed sending the bllls to a joint committee of Parliament.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges. Several Opposition MPs opposed the bills amid huge sloganeering, prompting the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till 3 pm. Amit Shah Tables Constitution Amendment Bills, Opposition Tears Bill Throws Copies at Union Home Minister (Watch Vide).

Opposing the Bills, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I stand to oppose the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates the principle of separation of powers and undermines the right of the people to elect a government. It gives executive agencies a free hand to act as judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions."

Congress MP KC Venugopal and Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in a verbal spat over the "morality" regarding the bills.Venugopal said, "This bill is meant to sabotage the basic principles of the Constitution. BJP members are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the Home Minister a question? When he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, he was arrested -- did he uphold morality at that time?"

Replying to Venugopal, Shah recalled that false allegations were made against him."Before I was arrested, I resigned on moral grounds, and until I was declared innocent by the court, I did not accept any constitutional position," he said. Amit Shah further requested the Speaker to refer the three Bills to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of the Lok Sabha to be nominated by the Speaker and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)