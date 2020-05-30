India News | Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Kumar Cremated with Full State Honours in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], May 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Kumar was cremated with full state honours in Kalpetta, Wayanad on Friday evening.

Kumar, who was the Managing Director of the leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, passed away at the age of 84 in Kozhikode due to cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Kumar is survived by wife Usha and children -- Asha, Nisha, Jayalakshmi and MV Shreyams Kumar.

He was born to Marudevi Avva and Padmaprabha Gowder, a leader of Socialist Party on July 22, 1936, in Kalpetta. He was also arrested during the Emergency.

During 1987-91, Kumar was elected member of the Kerala legislative assembly. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kozhikode constituency and served as Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and later Finance. (ANI)

