Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Muzrai Department of Karnataka on Tuesday issued a circular requesting all temples in the state to perform special puja on Wednesday following the 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The circular was issued on the directions of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Commissioner's Office, Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department Karnataka said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the foundation ceremony in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was announced on February 5 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust has been mandated by the Central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

