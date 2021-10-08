Patna (Bihar)/New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday visited the office of the Lok Janshakti Party faction headed by Chirag Paswan's uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Paras in Patna, a move that has triggered speculations in political circles.

The Hasanpur MLA visited the office of the LJP (Ram Vilas) faction here to pay tribute to the late leader Ram Vilas Paswan on his first death anniversary today.

"He lives in our heart and today I have come here to pay him tribute on his first death anniversary," Tej Pratap Yadav told media persons in Patna.

The Election Commission of India (EC) recently allotted new names and symbols to the two warring factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) - the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, led by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, and the LJP (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, who is in the national capital, visited the Janpath residence of Paswan's son Chirag and paid tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan. The RJD leader is apparently attempting to woo Chirag Paswan to his party.

In the recent list of star campaigners for the by-elections in Bihar released by the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav had been left out even as it includes the names of the party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. By-polls in Bihar in the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats are scheduled for October 30 with the counting of votes scheduled on November 2.

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday. The 74-year-old minister was suffering from a heart ailment and recently had surgery.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)

