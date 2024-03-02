Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha of Bengaluru North District organised a silent protest outside Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe in Rajajinagar on Saturday, day after nine people were injured in a blast at the popular hangout spot.

The protest was held to condemn the "failure of state government administration" to prevent this incident.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru and assured them that the government would cover their medical expenses.

"Government will bear the treatment charges of all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Siddaramaiah government over the incident saying that it should take strong action against the accused.

Earlier on Friday, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka said that the ruling Congress party needs to change its mindset and strictly take action against such nefarious elements who are trying to destabilize the law and order situation in the state.

"The mindset has to be changed. They (Karnataka government) are saying 'Brand Bengaluru' but it will become 'Bomb Bengaluru'. I request the government to take serious action. There is no law and order. This government is not running properly," Ashoka said speaking to reporters.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must give free hand to agencies to investigate the Rameshwaram cafe blast incident, adding that State government is repeatedly changing its narrative on the matter.

"At first, they tried the narrative of cylinder blast. Now, they are trying the narrative of business rivalry. Why can't the Congress Govt allow the investigation agencies to do their job? Why preempt? Why prompt? Vote Bank compulsions? CM Siddaramaiah must give free hand to investigate and give clear answers to people of Bengaluru," Tejasvi Surya posted on X on Friday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that if the state government had taken the Vidhana Soudha pro-Pakistan sloganeering incident seriously earlier, then the blast incident would have been averted.

"The way the state government reacted to that incident in the Vidhana Soudha was "silly," and a very "casual reaction" was given to the whole incident. When there is more appeasement politics, then there is an increase in radicalisation, which then converts into terrorism," asserted Joshi.

"We strongly condemn this blast, the NIA should investigate this, and the state government should recommend this. The people who are radicalists are encouraged and supported by the Congress, which is why these incidents are happening," added the Union Minister. (ANI)

