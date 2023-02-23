Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): A Special PMLA court here on Thursday sent Jharkhand engineer Virendra Ram to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for five days.

The remand period starts from tomorrow.

On late Wednesday night, the ED has arrested Chief Engineer Ram in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the state rural development department and some of the schemes implemented by it.

He was nabbed by the ED after it launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

