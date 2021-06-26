Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): The district hospital of Ranchi has established a separate ward for the treatment of children infected with COVID-19 as early preparation for a possible third wave of coronavirus.

"In anticipation that children could be affected disproportionately during the third wave, we have set up a separate ward for the treatment of children infected with COVID-19. We are also setting up a 20-bedded pediatric Intense Care Unit (ICU) ward and high dependency unit (HDU)," Dr S Mandal, Deputy Superintendent said.

He told ANI that the medicines and other equipment like ventilators have already reached the hospital for the ICUs and HDUs, and just their installation is left.

Talking of the measures to avoid adverse situations during the third wave, Mandal said, "To avoid children from catching the infection it is necessary to ensure that they do not go out to play, and rather stay indoors. Following the Covid protocols is definitely a must."

He also mentioned that since the children are not being vaccinated yet, they are at a higher risk and hence, it is important to take care of them. (ANI)

